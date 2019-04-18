Platinum Plus celebrates milestone
Thu, 04/18/2019 - 11:16am
Platinum Plus Care recently celebrated its third anniversary in business in Indianola. The assisted living community has served over 20 individuals during its time at 617 Hwy. 82 W.
