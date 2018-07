Quality Family Care, a new healthcare provider located at 310 U.S. 82 W in Indianola held its ribbon cutting ceremony this week. Rona Huey, CEO/LHNA, MSN, FNP-C is pictured above cutting the ribbon along with multiple members of the community, including Indianola Chamber Main Street and Mayor Steve Rosenthal.

