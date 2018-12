A team of 10 RCHS Tigers braved the rain and wind to visit the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson on Saturday, Dec 8. The six Tiger Scholars and four Tiger Staff members were provided this awesome opportunity through a partnership with the Mississippi Center for Justice.The Tiger Team was met at the museum by Dr.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin