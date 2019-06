The surgery unit of South Sunflower County Hospital was dedicated last week to the memory of John “Bert” Romine III, who passed away unexpectedly last winter while hunting. Romine dedicated over three decades of service to the anesthesia and surgery departments at SSCH. Pictured left is the plaque in his honor.

