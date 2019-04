A recognition program for the Senior Companions of Sunflower/Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc., under the direction of Debra Williams, was held last week at the SHCPI site on Kinlock Road. Special speakers at the event were Sunflower Mayor Desiree Norwood and Charles Modley, president of the Sunflower County NAACP.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers