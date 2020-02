St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church members Woods Eastland and Seldon Van Cleve stand prepared to serve pancakes next Tuesday night. The St. Stephen’s annual Pancake Supper will be held at the Parish House, located at 204 E. Gresham on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

