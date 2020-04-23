Student-run record company at Delta State to release single

This coming Friday, Fighting Okra Records (F.O.R.), a student-run record label on the campus of Delta State University, will have its first release with its newest artist, The Vicious Vic.

Signed in January of 2020, The Vicious Vic has worked with the label to release a single off of his newest EP coming in May.

The Vicious Vic will be representing F.O.R. on “In a Mississippi Minute,” a radio show and podcast hosted by Steve Azar today.

The show will air on Mississippi Super Talk radio from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and following the show, the podcast can be found on all streaming platforms.

F.O.R. also released a Spotify playlist this week featuring former and current F.O.R. artists and other students of the Delta Music Institute.

The Vicious Vic represents the voice of a generation that is unapologetically making a difference.

Blessed with an ear for catchy rhythms and a heart for the youth, he poetically compiles multilayered, cross-cultural music that is geared at inspiring, educating, and edifying the listener.

Through his music, Vic wants to encourage a culture of honesty, truth, influence, and discipleship in total pursuit of the cross.

Fighting Okra Records’ purpose is to provide a practical, real-world entertainment industry experience to DMI students. Its mission is to provide a variety of independent artists with professional quality music and entertainment industry services in an effort to expose their name in recordings to the broadest possible audience. For more information on Fighting Okra Records, visit fightingokrarecords.com, and follow FightingOkraRecords on Facebook and OkraRecords on Twitter.