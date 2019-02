Local State Farm agent Andy Daniels presented three students out of Lockard Elementary teacher Anna Daniels’ second grade class with certificates for good behavior last week. The reward includes a gift certificate to Sonic. Pictured above in front are Darius Johns, Caylee Stapleton and Bralyn Hawthorne.

