Sunflower clerks honored

In observance of National Professionals Municipal Clerks Week and in conjunction with the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Sunflower Mayor Desiree Norwood issued a proclamation honoring two members of the municipality's staff.

A press release from Norwood said the declaration was unanimously approved on April 23 for the week of May 3 through May 9 as a means of showing appreciation towards the city clerk and deputy clerk for their service to the community.

It specifically named and honors City Clerk Yumekia Stovall-Harris and Deputy Clerk Monica McCraney-Hawkins.

The proclamation cites that a clerk "serves as the professional link between the citizens, the local governing bodies and agencies of government at other levels."

It also honors municipal and deputy clerks for "continually striving to improve the administration of their duties through participation in education programs, seminars, workshops and annual meetings of their state, province, county and international professional organizations."

According to the document, Stovall-Harris has served as the Town of Sunflower Municipal Clerk since 2013. Prior to that she served as the deputy clerk from 2005-2013 and has been a member of International Institute of Municipal Clerks since 2016.

Additionally it states, Stovall-Harris is also very active in the Mississippi Municipal Clerk Association and the Mississippi Municipal Court Clerk Association. It also honors McCraney- Hawkins, who has served as the Deputy Clerk for the Town of Sunflower since 2013.

The International Institute of Municipal Clerks, a professional association of City, Town, Township, Village, Borough, Deputy and County Clerks, sponsors Municipal Clerks Week. IIMC has 14,700 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries.

IIMC President Lana R. McPherson, MMC, city clerk for the City of De Soto, Kansas, urges municipal and deputy clerks to highlight the importance of their roles and functions and the impact the municipal clerk's office has on the public.

"There are many responsibilities of the municipal and deputy clerk that the public takes for granted, such as keeping the council advised of legislation that affects them," said McPherson, "Yet, if clerks are inattentive in their duties, then the efficient operation of our local government is greatly affected."

She added, "The functions of the clerk necessitate a thorough knowledge of law procedure, administration and interpersonal relations. To keep up with the consistent transformation in local government, many clerks participate in continuing education and seminars and attending clerk Institutes."