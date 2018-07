Augusta Forest Swan, former Gentry High School and Tougaloo College basketball standout, was recently invited to the 2018 Induction Ceremony of The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, held during the weekend of June 8 in Knoxville, Tenn.

