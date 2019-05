Indianola Academy Senior Kelli Terrell was recently awarded a $1,000 Scholarship from the Grand Lodge of Mississippi, F.&A.M. The award, funded by the Martin-Murphy Education Fund, offers scholarships to one graduating senior in each of Mississippi’s twenty-nine Masonic Districts.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers