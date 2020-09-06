Aaron Swan Sr.

Tue, 06/09/2020 - 3:48pm

Graveside services for Aaron Swan Sr. of Indianola will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens, Moorhead with the Rev. Billy Barber officiating.

Mr. Swan, 66, died Friday, June 5, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Swan is survived by: his wife, Augusta Forest Swan of Moorhead; two sons, Aaron (Renarda) Swan Jr. of Fort Lee, Va. and Joshua (Telisha) Swan of Itta Bena; six sisters, Mary Swan and Sally Scott, both of Chicago, Linda Reed of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Janice Swan of Belzoni, Juanita Henderson of Rowlett, Texas and Loretta Swan of Garland, Texas; two brothers, Sammy Swan of Mishawaka, Ind. and Sam Swan Jr. of Inkster, Mich.; six grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.

