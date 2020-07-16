Alfred Lee Worbington, 85, of Greenville, formerly of Glen Allan, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020 at The Pinnacle of Greenville.

Al was born June 6, 1935 to John and Ida Bell Johnson Worbington of Shaw. He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Falice Briggs Worbington; brother, John R. Worbington Jr.; sisters, Helen Harris and Lula Bell McMahon; sons, Ken Worbington and Stann Clifton; and grandson, Wade Worbington.

Alfred Lee was a U.S. Army veteran and loved his country. In his earlier years, he operated a donut business and worked in several tire stores. Later he managed Western Sizzlin restaurants in Natchez, Miss. and in Melbourne, Fla. Al then owned and operated the Western Sizzlin in Clarksdale. He enjoyed being in the Lion’s Club there, and the meetings were held in the restaurant. Al, along with his wife, Falice, gave back to the community annually by providing meals at the restaurant with The Soup Kitchen, to feed many residents of Clarksdale. The Chamber of Commerce awarded him the Citizen of The Year one year for this cause. Al also loved volunteering at the Arms of Mercy in Greenville and watching baseball.

He retired to beautiful Lake Washington where he and Falice were faithful members of Lake Washington First Baptist Church in Glen Allen. Al loved the Lord and the wonderful people of the church and community.

Al is survived by: his sons, Gary P. (Susan) Worbington and Mike Worbington, both of Auburndale, Fla. and Vince (Anne) Worbington of Reno, Nev.; daughters, Sandy (Todd) Bonanza of Rockledge, Fla., and Connie (Bubba) Holloway of Doddsville; grandchildren, Austin (Lauren) Worbington, Jenna Worbington, Emily Worbington, Zachary Roach, Grady Worbington, Briggs Worbington, David (Colleen) Bonanza, Daniel Bonanza, Anna Athey, Kyle (Olivia) Athey, Kelly Clifton, Kevin Clifton, Lenora (Cameron) Donahue, Christy Holloway, and many great-grandchildren whom he adored.

The family sincerely thanks and appreciates the love and care provided to our dad by The Pinnacle staff, nurses, CNAs, King, sitters, Grace Hospice, Mitch Terrell PT, DPT, and Heather and Jamie Burton and staff.

Memorial gifts may be made to The Arms of Mercy, St. Jude, or Lake Washington First Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements are pending until a later date.