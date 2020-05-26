Alice Britt Varner, 69, of Indianola, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home.

Alice was born March 6, 1951, in Indianola, to Amos Edward Boyer Britt and Lenore Powell Britt. She married Orv Varner in 1970, and together they had three children. Alice was a woman of God. She loved studying God’s word and was a wonderful Bible teacher. While Orv was in the military and stationed in California, Alice was the Director of Religious Education at March Air Force Base from 1990 until 1994. She was also a member of the Officer’s Wives Club and even arranged their trip to Russia. Alice loved to travel while they were stationed in Italy and Tunisia, and once back in the States, she enjoyed visiting Europe, and especially Jordan, with her children. She was an excellent cook, and loved cooking, feeding, and entertaining people in her home. Alice loved watching fireworks – she had fireworks for every occasion, including Thanksgiving! She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and dearly loved her family. Alice was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Indianola, David Holmes Chapter of the DAR, Civic League, Indianola Garden Club, Explorers Bible Study, and had served several times as president of The Women of The Church. She had a giving spirit. Alice loved giving gifts to others and enjoyed helping people in any way she could.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos Edward Boyer Britt and Lenore Powell Britt.

Alice is survived by her husband of 50 years, Orv Varner of Indianola; two daughters, Lindsey Carrie Varner of Ocean Springs, and Sara Varner Weidemeyer and her husband, Kurt of Gingins, Switzerland; one son, Curtis Varner and his wife, Samantha of Oak Park, Calif.; two brothers, A.E. Boyer Britt Jr. of Indianola and John Britt and his wife, Donna of Indianola; and three grandchildren, Matthew Weidemeyer, Alexis Varner and Greyson Varner.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the 2:30 p.m. funeral service Tuesday, May 26 at First Presbyterian Church in Indianola with the Rev. Duncan Hoopes and the Rev. Carl Brannon officiating.

Burial will follow in Indianola City Cemetery.

Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALS Association LA-MS Chapter, 11725 Industriplex Blvd, Ste. 3, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 or online at www.webla.alsa.org, or The Team Gleason Foundation, PO Box 24293, New Orleans, LA 70184. They provide ALS patients with leading edge technology, equipment, and services.

