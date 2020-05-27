Alvin H. Harbour

  • 153 reads
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 2:44pm

Graveside services for Alvin H. Harbour of Indianola were held at 12 noon Wednesday, May 27 at Riverside Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Harbour, 70, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Harbour is survived by: three sisters, Bernice Hayes of Paducah, Ky., Ann Harbour of St. Louis and Mary Bradley of Waco, Texas; five brothers, Melvin Harbour, Carl Harbour and Earnest Harbour, all of Indianola, T.D. Harbour of New York and Charles Glover of Richmond, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

