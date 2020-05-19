Beatrice McClain

  • 596 reads
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 3:00pm

Graveside services for Beatrice McClain of Indianola were held at 12 noon Wednesday, May 20 at Riverside Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Melvin Matthews officiating.

Ms. McClain, 92, died Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ms. McClain is survived by: two daughters, Catherine (Robert) Spurlock of Indianola and Deloris (Glynn) Dexter of New Orleans; 13 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Sports

MDCC softball players headed to Delta State
The Mississippi Delta Community College softball program recently had two second-year players cast... READ MORE

Obituaries

Janie Elizabeth Logan Moor
Janie Elizabeth Logan Moor, 91, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Riverview Nursing Home in... READ MORE

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.