Graveside services for Beatrice McClain of Indianola were held at 12 noon Wednesday, May 20 at Riverside Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Melvin Matthews officiating.

Ms. McClain, 92, died Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ms. McClain is survived by: two daughters, Catherine (Robert) Spurlock of Indianola and Deloris (Glynn) Dexter of New Orleans; 13 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.