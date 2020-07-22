Graveside services for Bobby Daniel of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Daniel, 72, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at South Sunflower County Hospital.

A private visitation, for immediate family only, will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Byas Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

Elder John Ware will officiate at the services.

Mr. Daniel is survived by: his wife, Earnestine Daniel of Indianola; one daughter, April Daniel of Indianola; three sons, Bobby Daniel Jr. of Miami, Fla., Sherell Young of Indianola and Timothy Daniel of Horn Lake; two brothers, Alexander Wilson of Columbia, N.C. and AL Daniel of Indianapolis; one sister, Shirley Wilson of Seattle; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.