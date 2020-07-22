Bobby Daniel
Graveside services for Bobby Daniel of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Daniel, 72, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at South Sunflower County Hospital.
A private visitation, for immediate family only, will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Byas Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Elder John Ware will officiate at the services.
Mr. Daniel is survived by: his wife, Earnestine Daniel of Indianola; one daughter, April Daniel of Indianola; three sons, Bobby Daniel Jr. of Miami, Fla., Sherell Young of Indianola and Timothy Daniel of Horn Lake; two brothers, Alexander Wilson of Columbia, N.C. and AL Daniel of Indianapolis; one sister, Shirley Wilson of Seattle; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.