Graveside services for Brenda Drain Brisco of Indianola will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Briscoe, 60, died Friday, June 5, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Briscoe is survived by: two sons, Cefarius Drain and Brandy Brisco, both of Memphis; two daughters, Alicia Drain and Jamethria Briscoe, both of Memphis; three brothers, Steve Drain and Michael Drain, both of Indianola and Robin Drain of Seattle; three sisters, Carolyn Nunn of Chicago, Debbie Drain of Indianola and Judy Robinson of Mound Bayoy; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends.