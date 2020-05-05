Brenda Jean Cobb Roberts, 59, of Indianola, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home.

She was born Nov. 1, 1960 in Isola to John Norman Cobb Sr. and Virgie Cook Cobb.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Mary Ann Poor.

She is survived by: one son, Mark Brandon Roberts of Indianola; one daughter, Renee Marquis and her husband Will of Cleveland; one grandson, Zane Roberts Harris of Cleveland; one granddaughter, Bella Marquis of Tupelo; two sisters, Melissa Holecek and her husband Joey of Cleveland and Nettie Hollingsworth and her husband Danny of Merigold; and five brothers, John Cobb Jr. and his wife Diane of Cleveland, Louis Cobb and his wife Christine of Loveland, Colo., David Cobb and his wife Joyce of Berthoud, Colo., Elton Cobb and his wife Teresa of Beulah, and Robert Cobb and his wife Jan of Sun City, Ariz..

The family held a private graveside service Monday, May 4 at Indianola Memorial Gardens. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola was entrusted with arrangements.

