Graveside services for Charles William Barrett Junior, 61, of Indianola were held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 in Indianola City Cemetery following a private family service at First Baptist Church, Indianola.

He died Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home.

Services were under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Indianola.

Bill was born Dec. 11, 1958 in Indianola, the son of Charles William and Elizabeth Pope Breckenridge Barrett. After graduation from Indianola Academy in 1977, he attended Mississippi State University and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Bill returned to Indianola and engaged in farming. He was active in the Mid-Delta Arts Association community theatre and was an avid golf player. The proud grandfather of seven grandchildren, Bill remained a loyal, lifelong fan of Mississippi State University. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Indianola.

Bill is survived by: his children, Charles William Barrett III (Hilary), Olivia Barrett Ellis (Gib) and Mary Clyde Barrett King (Miller), all of Greenwood; a sister, Elizabeth Barrett Wright (Robert) of Inverness; and a brother, Johnson Noel Barrett II (Liz) of Greenwood; seven adored grandchildren, Georgia Breckenridge Barrett, Frances Wynne Barrett, Betsy Ruth Barrett, Samuel Miller King Jr., Molly McLeod King, Mary Pope Ellis and Austin Ellis; and nieces and nephews, Scott Barrett, Noelle Barrett Linebach, Robert Wright (Taylor) and Barrett Wright.

A visitation was held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church prior to the private family services.

Memorial gifts may be sent to First Baptist Church, 202 Catchings Avenue, Indianola, MS 38751 or to a charity of your choice.