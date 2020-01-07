Services for Christine Johnson Williams of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Riverside Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Williams, 96, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Byram, Miss..

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Byas Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Williams is survived by: three daughters, Pearlie Walker, Elaine Williams and Patsy Mack; three sons, Edward Williams, Nathaniel Williams and Charles Williams; two sisters, Ideller Stone and Annie Kate Jonier; 32 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.