Christine Johnson Williams

  • 134 reads
Wed, 07/01/2020 - 2:43pm

Services for Christine Johnson Williams of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Riverside Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Williams, 96, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Byram, Miss..

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today at Byas Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Williams is survived by: three daughters, Pearlie Walker, Elaine Williams and Patsy Mack; three sons, Edward Williams, Nathaniel Williams and Charles Williams; two sisters, Ideller Stone and Annie Kate Jonier; 32 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Sports

MDCC football unveils revised 2020 slate
The start of the 2020 football season for Mississippi Delta Community College will get off to a... READ MORE

Obituaries

George “Rusty” Barrow
Graveside services for George “Rusty” Barrow of Sunflower will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at East Road... READ MORE

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.