Graveside services for Clifton Price of Inverness will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Steven Reed Smith officiating.

Mr. Price, 76, died Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Price is survived by: his wife, Roberta Price of Inverness; four sons, Christopher Price of Dallas, Victor Price of Cordova, Tenn., Collier Price of Dayton, Ohio and Marchello Price of Indianapolis; one daughter, Deshanda Price of Indianapolis; three sisters, Earlcennia Moore, Hattie Chance and Bessie Sibley, all of Inverness; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.