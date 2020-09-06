Services for Curtis Lee Hughes of Belzoni will be at 12 noon Saturday at Outlaw Cemetery, Silver City.

Mr. Hughes, 61, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Byas Funeral Home, Belzoni which is in charge of arrangements.

The Rev. Percy Puckett will officiate at the services.

Mr. Hughes is survived by: three sons, Marcus Martin of Jackson, and Curtis Martin and Jarvis Martin, both of Canton; six daughters, Tinear, Angela, Sylvia, Margaret, Teresa and Crystal Martin; four brothers, J.C. Hughes and Michael Hughes, both of Belzoni, Joseph Hughes of Silver City and Tyrone Hughes of Holly Bluff; four sisters, Dorothy Hughes, Rosie Hughes and Mary Waller Edwards, all of Belzoni and Mary Hughes of Silver City; 27 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.