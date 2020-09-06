Curtis Lee Hughes
Services for Curtis Lee Hughes of Belzoni will be at 12 noon Saturday at Outlaw Cemetery, Silver City.
Mr. Hughes, 61, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Byas Funeral Home, Belzoni which is in charge of arrangements.
The Rev. Percy Puckett will officiate at the services.
Mr. Hughes is survived by: three sons, Marcus Martin of Jackson, and Curtis Martin and Jarvis Martin, both of Canton; six daughters, Tinear, Angela, Sylvia, Margaret, Teresa and Crystal Martin; four brothers, J.C. Hughes and Michael Hughes, both of Belzoni, Joseph Hughes of Silver City and Tyrone Hughes of Holly Bluff; four sisters, Dorothy Hughes, Rosie Hughes and Mary Waller Edwards, all of Belzoni and Mary Hughes of Silver City; 27 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.