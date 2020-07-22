Desmond “Joe Willie” Coleman

Wed, 07/22/2020 - 1:55pm

Graveside services for Desmond “Joe Willie” Coleman of Jonesboro, Georgia, formerly of Indianola, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Saint Lawrence Church Cemetery, located at 349 Hwy. 49 South, Caile.

Mr. Coleman, 44, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Piedmont Henry Hospital, McDonough, Ga.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Dillon Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

Pastor Eric Lee will officiate at the services.

Mr. Coleman is survived by: five sisters, Mary Dean Coleman of Boston, Mass., Earnestine (Rev. R.L.) Harris of Indianola, Andrea Coleman of College Park, Ga., Dorothy Coleman-Taylor of Jonesboro, Ga. and Thelma Jackson of San Diego, Calif.; one brother, Edward (Georgia) Coleman of Indianola; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and special friends.

