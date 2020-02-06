Eddie B. Spiller

  • 108 reads
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 1:09pm

Graveside services for Eddie B. Spiller of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Riverside Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Spiller, 72, died Friday, May 22, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Spiller is survived by: one son, Darryl Spiller of Alexandri, La.; one daughter, Elesha Spiller Menville of New Orleans; one brother, Joe L. Williams of Springfield, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Sports

Basketball practice starts at NSA
Basketball practice has already started for some at North Sunflower Academy.

Most Read - Headline

Obituaries

Leano Simmons
Graveside services for Leano Simmons of Indianola will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Swan Lake... READ MORE

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.