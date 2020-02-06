Graveside services for Eddie B. Spiller of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Riverside Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Spiller, 72, died Friday, May 22, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Spiller is survived by: one son, Darryl Spiller of Alexandri, La.; one daughter, Elesha Spiller Menville of New Orleans; one brother, Joe L. Williams of Springfield, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.