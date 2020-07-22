Edmond Thomas Sr.

  • 224 reads
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 1:58pm

Graveside services for Edmond Thomas Sr. of Indianola will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Thomas, 72, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Byas Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Thomas is survived by: one daughter, Shirley (Darren) Coney of Pahokee, Fla.; one son, Edmond (Denise) Thomas Jr. of El Paso, Texas; three brothers, Jimmie Thomas of Phoenix, Jake Thomas of Chicago and Richard Ervin of Inverness; one sister, Alberta Wilson of Dallas/Fort Worth; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Sports

Delta Devils football will be played in the spring as SWAC postpones fall sports
Mississippi Valley State University football will not be played this fall.

Obituaries

Edmond Thomas Sr.
Graveside services for Edmond Thomas Sr. of Indianola will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverside... READ MORE

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.