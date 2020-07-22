Graveside services for Edmond Thomas Sr. of Indianola will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Thomas, 72, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Byas Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Thomas is survived by: one daughter, Shirley (Darren) Coney of Pahokee, Fla.; one son, Edmond (Denise) Thomas Jr. of El Paso, Texas; three brothers, Jimmie Thomas of Phoenix, Jake Thomas of Chicago and Richard Ervin of Inverness; one sister, Alberta Wilson of Dallas/Fort Worth; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.