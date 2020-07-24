Edwinna Currie Edwards, 96, of Indianola, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Edwards was born March 15, 1924 to Lottie Eran McWhorter and Roderick Edward Currie, in the home of her grandfather, Dr. William Henry McWhorter, in Burns, Miss. She attended Starkville High School and Mississippi State College where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1943. In 1974, she received her Master of Education degree from Delta State University.

Mrs. Edwards’ long career began at the Mississippi State Extension Agricultural Engineering Department. After marrying Allen Lamar Edwards on Dec. 28, 1946, she moved to the Delta and began teaching first grade at Linn. After moving to Indianola, she taught at Lockard Elementary and Indianola Academy, eventually becoming the Elementary Principal at I.A. for 21 years. While at I.A., one of her greatest accomplishments was establishing the first secondary school computer lab in the state. After leaving I.A., she assumed a position with IBM as an educational consultant. She then went on to teach at Mississippi Delta Community College for 19 years. While at MDCC, through their Capps Technology Center, she taught employee training, employee certification, and management techniques to a multitude of businesses and industries throughout the Delta. Her last job was teaching computer skills to senior citizens through the Sunflower County Library System, finally retiring at age 91. During her career in education, she served as the president of the Mississippi Private School Education Association, president of the Mississippi Delta Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa, president of the MPSEA Elementary Principals, and as president of Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, which named her “Woman of Distinction” in 1989. She was a charter member and board member of the Mississippi Educational Computing Association. She was also a certified accreditor for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

Mrs. Edwards’ civic engagement was similarly robust. She served as president of the Indianola Twentieth Century Club, charter member and president of the Indianola Pilot Club, and president of the Indianola Teen Club Advisory Board. She was president and a long-serving board member of the American Lung Association of Mississippi. She also served as a 4-H Club sponsor and a Girl Scout Leader. She was a member of the Sunflower County Economic Development Leadership Team and an active supporter of the Henry M. Seymour Library.

Mrs. Edwards’ church family was important to her. At Indianola First United Methodist, she was a Sunday School teacher, Methodist Youth Fellowship counselor, Bible School director, and a member of the Administrative Board. She was devoted to the “Sonflowers” Emmaus Group, and loved volunteering at the Christian Camp at Grenada Lake where the North Mississippi Emmaus Community held retreats.

Mrs. Edwards’ heart was always with her Lord, her family, her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She considered teaching to be a privilege and loved leading her students toward happier, productive, successful lives. She took great joy in reconnecting with her students on Facebook and letting them know how they had touched her life.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Edwards was preceded in death by a son, Fletcher Montgomery Edwards II.

Mrs. Edwards is survived by two daughters, Patrice Edwards Creel (Willie) of Raymond and Allenda Edwards Dorrough (Marlow) of Crestone, Colo.; and a son, Will Gray Edwards of New York, New York. She is also survived by six grandchildren: David Allen Creel (Kelli) of Terry,; Stephen Currie Creel of Starkville; Samuel Edwards Creel of Raymond; Melanie Mehlán Dorrough of Parker, Colo.; Brandi English Harvey (Josh) of McDonough, Ga.; Stephanie Edwards Knight (Richard) of Cleveland; and seven great-grandchildren.

Pursuant to her wishes, Mrs. Edwards was cremated and there will be no funeral or memorial service. For those who had hoped to honor her with their presence, please take that time to engage a community service project or some random act of kindness in her memory.

Memorials may be made to South Sunflower County Hospital in Indianola, or to the charity of your choice. Mrs. Edwards also requested that you please leave tributes on her personal Facebook page.

The family would like to thank Dr. Eddie Donahoe, Indianola Family Medical Group, South Sunflower County Hospital, Sunflower Home Health and Grace Hospice for their professionalism and attentive care – and Heather Burton of Burton Funeral Home.