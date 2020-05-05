Ellen Smith, 78, of Dallas, Texas passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.

She was born in Minter City but lived and worked in Ruleville and Indianola most of her life before moving to Dallas in 2001. Ellen worked at Modern Tool and Die in Indianola for 36 years before moving to Dallas where she finished her working career at CVS Caremark in Ft. Worth. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandkids and family. She had a passion and talent for bowling, winning numerous local and state awards over the years.

Ellen is survived by: her son, Gary W. Smith (Terry) of Dallas; her longtime companion, Alvin Sellers of Gun Barrel City, Texas; three grandchildren, Erika Smith Brown of Gore Springs, Miss., Kenny Smith (Adrianna) of Gulfport, and Courtney Barnett of Roswell, N.M.; five great-grandchildren, Trapper Smith and Lillie Brown, both of Gore Springs, Melodi Gonzales and Gabriella Morales, both of Roswell, N.M., and Giavonna Smith of Gulfport; and by several nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Special thanks to nieces, Louann Rainey of Crowley, Texas and Linda Conn of Carrollton, Texas for their continuous love and ‘hands-on’ support.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Johnny and Edna Mae (Chadwick) Ainsworth; two sons, Bobby Smith and James K. Smith; four brothers, Kenneth Ainsworth, Clyde Ainsworth, Melvin Ainsworth and L. E. Ainsworth; and three sisters, Alice Ainsworth Broomhall, Ann Ainsworth Barnett and Mary Nell Ainsworth Stokes.

A memorial service will be held at noon Wednesday, May 6 at Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas.