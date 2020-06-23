Graveside services for Elnora Fairley of Moorhead will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens, Moorhead with the Rev. Herman Cole officiating.

Ms. Fairley, 70, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Byas Funeral Home, Indianola which is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Fairley is survived by: one son, Christopher Fairley of Moorhead; one daughter, Vicky Davis-Sowah of Browns Summit, N.C.; three nieces, Tabitha Davis, Gwendolyn D. Ranly and Ladonna D. Warren; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.