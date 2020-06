Graveside services for Eric Edwards Jr. of Indianola will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens.

Eric, age 11, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Eric is survived by: his father, Eric Edwards of Indianola; his mother, Pamela Plain of Indianola; two sisters, Jayden Wilkerson and Ra’Kerrious Kimber, both of Indianola; and a host of other relatives and friends.