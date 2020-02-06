Ethel Perryman-Lloyd

Tue, 06/02/2020 - 1:08pm

Graveside services for Lue Ethel Perryman-Lloyd of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Gary Perryman officiating.

Ms. Perryman-Lloyd, 78, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Perryman-Lloyd is survived by: one son, Bobby Lloyd of Indianola; three brothers, J.D. Perryman of Sardis, Elgie Perryman of Grenada and James Perryman of Indianapolis; four sisters, Robbie Wright, Ozella Jackson and Bobbie Stewart, all of Indianola and Mildred Matthews of New Orleans; and a host of other relatives and friends.

