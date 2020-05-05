Graveside services for Howard Thomas Ellis of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens with Elder Elijah Walker officiating.

Mr. Ellis, 55, died Monday, April 27, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Ellis is survived by: a special child, Jocelynn Jones of Indianola; seven brothers, Willie Ellis of Hanover, Pa., Ricky Ellis of San Francisco, Mackles Ellis of Pennsylvania, Elijah Ellis of North Carolina, Fredrick Ellis and Marvin McCray, both of Indianola and Robert Price of Greenville; eleven sisters, Flora Jimison, Lillie McKinney, Cornelia Thompson, Brenda Johnson and Linda Johnson, all of Indianola, Barbara Jones of Springfield, Ill., Elizabeth Redmond of Greenville, Mary Brown of Chicago, Linda Ugwuozor of Dallas, Cora Walker of Miami and Mary Morris of Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.