Graveside services for Ida Mae Frazier of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Saint John Cemetery, Woodburn community.

Ms. Frazier, 93, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her residence.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Byas Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

The Rev. Jimmy Barnett will officiate at the services.

Ms. Frazier is survived by: four daughters, Ellen (Rufus) Williams of Jackson, Elsie (Bruce) Bush of South Holland, Ill., Peggy (Darwin) Beacham of Detroit and Karen (Napolean) Farrow of Indianola; two sons, Autrey (Earnestine) Frazier of Indianola and Stanley (Marie) Frazier of Stockbridge, Ga.; one sister, Kathy (Lee) Williams of Indianola; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.