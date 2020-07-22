Ida Mae Frazier

  • 189 reads
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 1:57pm

Graveside services for Ida Mae Frazier of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Saint John Cemetery, Woodburn community.

Ms. Frazier, 93, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her residence.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Byas Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

The Rev. Jimmy Barnett will officiate at the services.

Ms. Frazier is survived by: four daughters, Ellen (Rufus) Williams of Jackson, Elsie (Bruce) Bush of South Holland, Ill., Peggy (Darwin) Beacham of Detroit and Karen (Napolean) Farrow of Indianola; two sons, Autrey (Earnestine) Frazier of Indianola and Stanley (Marie) Frazier of Stockbridge, Ga.; one sister, Kathy (Lee) Williams of Indianola; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Sports

Delta Devils football will be played in the spring as SWAC postpones fall sports
Mississippi Valley State University football will not be played this fall.

Obituaries

Edmond Thomas Sr.
Graveside services for Edmond Thomas Sr. of Indianola will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverside... READ MORE

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.