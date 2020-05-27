Inez Roberts

  • 286 reads
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 2:47pm

Graveside services for Inez Roberts of Belzoni will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sudden Cemetery, Belzoni.

Ms. Roberts, 86, died Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Byas Funeral Home, Belzoni, which is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Roberts is survived by: one son, Willie Roberts of Austin, Texas; three brothers, Darnell McDaniel of Gardena, Calif., Arthur McDaniel of San Antonio, Texas and Edward McDaniel of Tampa, Fla.; five sisters, Priscilla Bronson and Lura Hampton, both of Belzoni, Marie Gross of Riverside, Calif., Jerrstien Edwards of Long Beach, Calif. and Leflore Brown of Gardena, Calif; 4 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Sports

Youth baseball and softball season canceled
The Indianola Baseball & Softball Association announced this week that the 2020 season has... READ MORE

Obituaries

Merlin Williams
Graveside services for Merlin Williams of Belzoni will be at 12 noon Saturday at Swiftown United... READ MORE

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.