Graveside services for Inez Roberts of Belzoni will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sudden Cemetery, Belzoni.

Ms. Roberts, 86, died Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Byas Funeral Home, Belzoni, which is in charge of arrangements.

Ms. Roberts is survived by: one son, Willie Roberts of Austin, Texas; three brothers, Darnell McDaniel of Gardena, Calif., Arthur McDaniel of San Antonio, Texas and Edward McDaniel of Tampa, Fla.; five sisters, Priscilla Bronson and Lura Hampton, both of Belzoni, Marie Gross of Riverside, Calif., Jerrstien Edwards of Long Beach, Calif. and Leflore Brown of Gardena, Calif; 4 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.