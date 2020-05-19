Graveside services for Ivory Lee Washington of Isola will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Weeping Mary Church Cemetery, Isola with the Rev. Joe Jackson officiating.

Mr. Washington, 62, died Friday, May 15, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home, Belzoni is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Washington is survived by: three daughters, Naeundra McDonald of Texas, Vitta Valentine of Jackson and Sigourney Williams of Southaven; two sisters, Katein Loyde and Mary Washington, both of Isola; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.