James L. “Pete” Bates, 67, of Moorhead, passed away June 24, 2020 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

He was born Dec. 13, 1952 in Eupora to James Bernard and Maxine Bates. Pete was a retired conductor for C & G Railroad. He loved hunting, fishing, and playing in various bands. Pete loved to play his drums.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, T. J. and Maxine Harpole and James Bernard Bates; his grandson, Charles Kimbrell; and one sister, Alene Ware.

Pete is survived by: his wife, Chris Bates; his son, Jason Bates; four stepchildren, Tammy Ward (Gene), Pam Kimbrell, Michael Tharp (Billie) and Sheay Tharp (Stephanie); five sisters, Paula Randle (Allan), Pam Williams (Tom Jack), Jennifer Avant (Clint), Sherry Willingham (Henry) and Betty Hancock; six grandchildren, Megan Hudson, Amanda Lolley, Christopher Kimbrell, Callie Ward, Katelyn Davidson and Michael Tharp; and five great-grandchildren, Anthony Kimbrell, Khloe Oakes, Hunter Holmes, Shelby Holmes and Gunner Davidson.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5 at Reeds Chapel Cemetery in Stewart, Miss.

Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.

