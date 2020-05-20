Janie Elizabeth Logan Moor, 91, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Riverview Nursing Home in Greenwood.

Janie was born Nov. 6, 1928 in Inverness to Richard Benjamin and Hattie Beth Logan. She was a Registered Nurse and worked for many years at Greenwood Leflore Hospital serving as the head of surgical nursing. Janie was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church and was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite hobbies were gardening and playing bridge.

Janie was preceded in death by: her husband, Charles Harold Moor Sr.; her son, Charles Harold “Chazzy” Moor Jr.; and her parents.

She is survived by: three sons, Richard Moor (Carla), John Moor and Jody Moor (Kelly), all of Greenwood; three grandsons, Joel Moor, Charles Moor and Josh Moor, all of Greenwood; four granddaughters, Britain Moor of Oxford, Hannah Moor of Indianola, Maggie Moor of Greenwood and Allie Moor of Indianola; two step-grandchildren, Morgan Hayes Clark and Ethan Clark, both of Greenwood; two brothers, Tom Logan of Houston, Texas and Terry Logan (Bev) of Greenwood; and a sister, Connie Logan McClelland of Dallas, Texas.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Henry Flautt, the staff of Riverview Nursing Home and the staff of Indywood Glen for their loving care of Janie.

Graveside services will be Friday, May 22 at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Greenwood with the Rev. Glenn Seefeld officiating.

Pallbearers will be Joel Moor, Charles Moor, Josh Moor, Geren Moor, T. U. Black III and Chris McClelland.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 310 W. Washington Ave., Greenwood, MS 38930; Pillow Academy (designated to Chazzy Moor Field), 69601 Hwy 82, Greenwood; or the charity of donor’s choice.

Greenwood Delta Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.