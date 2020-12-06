Jeneanne Story, 86 of Indianola, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at University of Mississippi Medical Center, Jackson.

Jeneanne was born Sept. 16, 1933 in Shaw to Roy and Bessie Sharp. She married Edward Story on Nov. 24, 1966. Jeneanne graduated from Indianola High School in 1951. After graduation she attended Millsaps College where she was a member of the Millsaps Singers and received her degree in Elementary Education. She later completed a master’s degree in Elementary Education at Delta State University in Cleveland. Jeneanne began her teaching career in Gulfport, then relocated back to the Delta and taught in Shaw, Greenville and Indianola school districts. She ended her teaching career at Indianola Academy after teaching first grade to many generations of children in the community. Jeneanne loved each and every one of the students that she taught, and they loved her.

Jeneanne was a member of First United Methodist Church of Indianola. She was a member of the choir and also played piano. Jeneanne was very active in her church and loved her Lord. She devoted much of her time volunteering at the church. She was very active in the fundraising for Bailey Hall and also in providing lunch for the Rotary Club meetings. She and Brother Bailey conducted daily devotionals at lndywood for many years. She continued to play piano for the Schwartz/Ward/Rose Sunday School Class until she became a resident at lndywood in 2016.

Jeneanne was preceded in death by: her husband of 27 years, Edward Story; one daughter, Jackie Westbrook; and one great-granddaughter, Lora Ashleigh Westbrook.

Jeneanne is survived by: two sons, Marvin Story (Julie) of Bay St. Louis and Bob Story (Devon) of Tuscola, Ill.; one daughter, Janice Marquis of Drew; three grandsons, Conn Westbrook, John Story and Jared Story (Kristin); three granddaughters, Libby McRight (John Hunter), Merideth VanNamen (Stephen) and Andrea McCann (Tim). She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Indianola with the Rev. Trey Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow in Indianola City Cemetery. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Indianola.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.burtonfuneralhome.net