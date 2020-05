Graveside services for Jessie Warren Sr. of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Warren, 60, died Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Warren is survived by: two sons, Jessie Warren Jr. of Indianola and Lakeldron Redmond of Isola; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.