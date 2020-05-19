Joe Roger Hartman Jr.

Tue, 05/19/2020 - 2:58pm

A private graveside service for Joe Roger Hartman Jr., 81, of Greenville will be held at the Mississippi Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael. 

Mr. Hartman passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Delta Regional Medical Center. 

He was born Oct. 1, 1938 in Cairo, Ill. to Joe Roger Hartman and Mary Louise Martin Hartman. His father relocated to Indianola and married Margaret Ransom. Joe moved to Indianola in 1953 to live with his father and stepmother and graduated from Indianola High School in 1958. After graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force where he served in Rhein-Main Germany from 1962 to 1965. After his discharge he moved to Greenville where he worked for Delta Compress as a cotton weigher until his retirement in 1990.

He is survived by: his daughter, Shelli Hartman Rutledge (Brad); grandson, Brandon Edward Rutledge; granddaughter, Allie Elizabeth Rutledge, all of Leland; and a sister, Joyce Hartman Morgan of Marion, Ark.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Greenville.

