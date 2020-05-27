Joseph Newell Kisner Sr., 79, of Largo, Florida, formerly of Indianola, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Fla.

Joseph was born Jan. 3, 1941 near Indianola. He graduated from Indianola High School in 1959 and was an alumnus of Mississippi State University (B.A.) and The University of Louisville (M.Ed.) He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, MS Beta Chapter. Joseph was a retired public school elementary principal with 31 years of service serving the students of Kentucky and Arkansas.

He was predeceased by his parents, Newell and Juanice Kisner and brother, Ronnie Kisner.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Dian Campbell Kisner and two sons, Joey and Erik, all of Largo, Fla.; one grandson, Joseph Dean Kisner of West Fork, Ark. and several nieces and nephews, whom he loved tremendously.

Due to the COVID-19 virus there was no scheduled visitation or service.

The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to WHAS11 Crusade for Children, 520 W Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202 (502) 582-7706.