Graveside services for Larry Dorsey Hunt of Moorhead will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens, Moorhead.

Mr. Hunt, 34, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Moorhead.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Byas Funeral Home, Indianola, which is in charge of arrangements.

The Rev. George Holland will officiate at the services.

Mr. Hunt is survived by: his father, Larry Spencer; a sister, Chasity Hunt; and a host of other relatives and friends.