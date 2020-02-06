L.C. Clayton

Tue, 06/02/2020 - 1:07pm

Graveside services for L.C. Clayton of Indianola will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens with the Rev. John Ware officiating.

Mr. Clayton, 75, died Monday, June 1, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Clayton is survived by: his wife, Dorothy Clayton of Indianola; seven sons, L.C. Clayton III, Wendell Clayton and Gregory Turner, all of Chicago, Lamont Turner of Cartersville, Ga., James Turner of Fort Gaines, Ga., Earnest Turner of Southaven and Charlie Turner of Waldorf, Md.; two daughters, Maritha Freeman of Indianola and Calender Beavers of Rockmart, Ga.; three sisters, Ruby Robinson of Richton Park, Ill., Georgia Bell of Chicago and Jenette Alexander of Sunflower; two brothers, Willie Earl Clayton of Marietta, Ga. and Willie James Clayton of Chicago; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

