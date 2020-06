Graveside services for Leano Simmons of Indianola will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Swan Lake Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Moorhead, with Pastor Clinton Simpson officiating.

Ms. Simmons, 87, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Dillon Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her daughter, Essie Underwood of Indianola.