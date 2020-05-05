Graveside services for Leroy McCurry of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens.

Mr. McCurry, 66, died Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. McCurry is survived by: two sons, Laron (Dionne) McCurry of Zachary, La. and Lorenzo (Lawanda) Cotton of Ruleville; two daughters, Keisha (Marcus) Jones and Kavarica (Rodney) Whitley, both of Indianola; eight brothers, J.B. Brown, Archie McCurry and Cornelius McCurry, all of Indianola, L.T. McCurry, Essex Fair and Atris Fair, all of Dallas, Clarence McCurry of Chicago and Tony Fair of Jackson; three sisters, Ethel Benson of Atlanta and Sandra Jones and Melinda Fair, both of Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Leroy McCurry of Indianola will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. C.W. Ray officiating.