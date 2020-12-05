Leroy McCurry

Tue, 05/12/2020 - 4:37pm

Graveside services for Leroy McCurry of Indianola were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9 at Riverside Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Dr. C.W. Ray officiating.

Mr. McCurry, 66, died Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Byas Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. McCurry is survived by: two sons, Laron (Dionne) McCurry of Zachary, La. and Lorenzo (Lawanda) Cotton of Ruleville; two daughters, Keshu (Marcus) Jones and Kavarica (Rodney) Whitley, both of Indianola; eight brothers, J.B. Brown, Archie McCurry and Cornelius McCurry, all of Indianola, L.T. McCurry, Essex Fair and Artis Fair, all of Dallas, Clarence McCurry of Chicago and Tony Fair of Jackson; three sisters, Ethel Benson of Atlanta and Sandra Jones and Melinda Fair, both of Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

