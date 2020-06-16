Linda Lou Batton Gray passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital, Jackson, Tenn.

Linda Lou and her identical mirror twin, Barbara Sue, were born Aug. 4, 1948 in Dyersburg, Tenn. to J.C. “Boots” Batton and Erma Deane Whinery Batton. The “Batton Twins” graduated first in their class from Indianola High School in 1966. Both went on to Mississippi State University and graduated with honors in 1970 with a degree in Math Education. Both were members of Phi Kappi Phi and Alpha Lambda Delta where Linda was president her senior year.

After graduation, Linda taught at Canton High School in Canton, Ga. She then moved to Atlanta to teach in the DeKalb County School system. After marrying, she moved to Brunswick, Ga., where she took care of her son, Bryant. She ran bike-athons, worked concession stands, etc., while he played football and ran track. She was office manager at Gray’s & Associates Climate Makers for many years, worked for H&R Block and was financial secretary for First United Methodist Church from 1993 until 2003, until she moved to Jackson, Tenn.

She was a caregiver to her mother, Erma Whinery Batton, and brother-in-law, Donald E. Souder Jr. while living in Tennessee.

Linda was preceded in death by: her parents, J.C. “Boots” Batton and Erma Deane Whinery Batton; her grandparents, James Bryant and Mollie Cartledge Whinery; as well as all of her uncles and aunts and great-uncles and -aunts, who taught Linda and her sister so much during their years growing up.

Linda Lou is survived by: her twin sister, Barbara Sue Batton Souder of Jackson, Tenn.; her son, Bryant Batton Gray of Brunswick, Ga.; stepdaughter, Mary Gay Gray DelBuono of East Dennis, Mass.; stepson, Dr. Gary Richard Gray of Salina, Calif.; and stepgrandchildren, Patrick DelBuono, Sara Gray and Erin Gray. Linda is also survived by her mother’s boxer dog, Sunshine “Sunny” Batton, as well as several cousins and their spouses.

Due to the pandemic, a graveside service was held Saturday, May 30 at Indianola City Cemetery with Jim Woods officiating. Randy Randall and Ken Wood gave reflection remarks and Anna Mitchell sang “How Great Thou Art.” Pall bearers were Kailey Burroughs, Rodney Everson, Randy Randall, Ken Wood and Jim Woods.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Arrington Funeral Directors of Jackson, Tenn. and Burton Funeral Home of Indianola were in charge of arrangements.