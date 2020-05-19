Lula B. Hill, 92, of Greenacres, Florida, a longtime resident of Indianola, transitioned this life on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Wellington Regional Medical Center in Wellington, Fla.

Mrs. Hill was known by many as Ms. Hill, Ms. B., Ms. Lula, and by her family as LuB. She grew up in Tupelo as a child, but later moved to the Mississippi Delta. She was very active in the community and worked hard to provide summer jobs to many of the youth in Sunflower and surrounding counties. She was a pillar of her community, providing lunches for those in need and always offering a helping hand, whether it was lending or giving money, clothes, or food, or taking care of someone who was sick. Her home was always open to strangers as well as to people she knew. Mrs. Hill was a longtime faithful member of Roosevelt Church of Christ before moving to Florida in 1980.

She leaves to cherish her memories: nine daughters, Tearressa Dubose of Moss Point, Deloris Wilson Broadnax of Indianola, Barbara Harris of Elk Grove, Calif., Lurene Leather, Patsy Matthew, Fannie Hill Watts and Pearlie Hill Wolanek, all of Greenacres, Fla., Pamela Hill Edward of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Lillie Hill Kirk of Palm Beach Garden, Fla.; two sons, James Lacey Stubbs of West Palm Beach, Fla. and LeVanda (Von) Hill of Jacksonville, Fla.; her loving grandsons, granddaughters, great-grands, and great-great-grands; nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members, friends and her church family.

A family memorial service will be held at 12 noon Saturday, May 23 at Suncoast Church of Christ, Lakeworth, Fla. Minister Ben Griffin will officiate.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Bell & Clark Funeral Home, 4152 W. Blue Heron Blvd., Rivera Beach, FL 33404.