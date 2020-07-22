Graveside services for Mable Walker of Indianola will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Walker, 69, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at North Miss. Medical Center, Tupelo.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Byas Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.

Elder David Walker Sr. will officiate at the services.

Ms. Walker is survived by: one son, Torrey P. Walker; five brothers, Lee Dell Walker, James Walker (Kathy), Larry Walker, Marvin Walker (Debra) and David Walker (Carolyn).; four sisters, Eva Holmes, A. Caldwell (Chester), Josephine Walker and Willie Ann Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends.