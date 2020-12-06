Mary Simmons Wilson, 60, of Inverness, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Indianola Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center following an 18-year battle with multiple sclerosis.

She was born Oct. 13, 1959 and was the daughter of Melborn and Janie Adams Simmons of Inverness and lived most of her life there. She was a graduate of Clarksdale High School and Mississippi Delta Junior College. Mary worked all her life, starting as a teenager, at Federal Compress in Inverness, where her Dad was the manager. She went on to manage Cato clothing stores in West Point and Indianola before moving to Moorhead and working in the office at Allen Canning Co. Her longest stint – and the job she loved the most – was at SouthFresh Aquaculture in Baird, where she retired as executive assistant to the president.

When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed being a part of the Mid Delta Little Theater where she did everything from working backstage with wardrobe and makeup to painting props. She also loved acting and appeared in several productions including “Lend Me a Tenor,” “Laundry and Bourbon,” “The Little Miss Firecracker Contest,” “The Dining Room” and “The Nerd,” but her most memorable role was as Sister Hubert in “Nunsense.”

Mary was preceded in death by her father, Melborn Simmons.

She is survived by: her husband of 34 years, Joe Wilson of Inverness; her mother, Janie Simmons of Greenwood; her daughter, Arrie Haddon (Jonathan) of Temple, Texas; her sister, Connie Black (Mickey) of Greenwood; and two grandchildren, Meredith and Wilson of Temple, Texas.

The family would like to thank Dr. Eddie Donahoe and the staff of Indianola Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for the excellent care Mary received.

A private memorial will be held Saturday, June 13 at Burton Funeral Home, which has been entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org.

